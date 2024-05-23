Consumers find joy in bizarre situations with Baskin Robbins' ice creams in latest campaign

Baskin Robbins, an ice cream brand, has announced the launch of its newest digital campaign, The Happiest Ice Cream in the World. Building upon the success of its recent summer launches, Baskin Robbins aims to amplify the joy of indulgence with this new campaign, tapping into the burgeoning trend of snacking. The campaign is a portrayal of its brand ethos of spreading happiness to consumers irrespective of the situations they find themselves in.