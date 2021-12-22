"Consumers prefer liquid soap, makes dishwashing experience better": HUL's Prabha Narasimhan

Speaking about the campaign in a press release, Prateek Bhardwaj, chief creative officer – Lowe Lintas, said, “This campaign speaks to the mindset that when a man does the dishes, he's 'helping' the woman of the house. An act for which society applauds him when, in fact, it’s something that he should be doing as a member of the household. Nudging the society to realise this double standard that exists, was at the heart of this campaign.“