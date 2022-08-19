Contract Advertising wins the mandate for Haldiram’s

The mandate includes brand strategy and creatives for the domestic market, the export market, and retail/QSRs.
Contract Advertising, a Wunderman Thompson group company has won the mandate for Haldiram’s, an Indian multinational sweets, savouries and retail/restaurant company headquartered in Delhi. Following a multi-agency pitch in which about 16 agencies participated, Haldiram’s awarded the mandate to Contract Advertising India Pvt. Ltd. The account will be handled out of Contract Mumbai’s office. Haldiram's has manufacturing plants in a wide variety of locations such as UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Bihar, J&K, Guwahati in India. It also has a plant in UK.
The mandate includes brand strategy and creatives for the domestic market, the export market, and retail/QSRs.
Haldiram’s started in 1937 with a tiny shop in Bikaner. Today, it is a household name across multiple states in India. It also supplies 400 plus SKUs internationally, with its Trademark being registered in 80 countries, spanning six continents. The company is famous across the globe and is available at various international stores such as Walmart, Tesco, Spinney’s, Carrefour, Metcash, Costco, Woolworth, etc.
Welcoming Contract Advertising to Haldiram’s, Pankaj Agarwal, managing director, said, “Haldiram's has always been trusted for their quality offerings. As a key player in the snack, sweets, and restaurant sector, we are known to generate excitement amongst the consumers. We, as a brand, are constantly innovating and trying to raise our high-quality standards. To make consumers aware of our wide brand portfolio, we needed an advertising agency that understands our constant rise and the consumer's changing mindsets. And that is why we are excited to partner with Contract Advertising to build effective marketing communications & reach new heights.”
On the choice of Contract as the agency for Haldiram’s, Divya Batra, marketing head, commented, “Over the years, Haldiram’s has expanded its range from Traditional Namkeens to Western Snacks, Frozen Snacks, Ready to Eat, Ready to Cook, Chocolates, and many more food categories. To communicate the same to our consumers, we needed an agency passionate about reaching and engaging with consumers impactfully. After an extensive process and multiple pitch rounds, we are exhilarated to partner with Contract. Together with the data & consumer insights approach, we target to build effective marketing communication and increase brand footprint.”
Ayan Chakraborty, EVP & general manager, Contract Mumbai, said, “Haldiram’s is an iconic brand, and it is a household name in India. We are proud of being the agency that has been given the responsibility to craft the narrative for this brand in India and abroad. “
Rahul Ghosh, SVP & executive creative director, Contract Mumbai, commented, “At Contract, we have a bit of history with Made In India powerhouses. Haldiram’s is one such global success story. Getting to work on the narrative of this iconic brand is the kind of challenge that is a part of our DNA. “