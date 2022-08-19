Contract Advertising wins the mandate for Haldiram’s

Contract Advertising, a Wunderman Thompson group company has won the mandate for Haldiram’s, an Indian multinational sweets, savouries and retail/restaurant company headquartered in Delhi. Following a multi-agency pitch in which about 16 agencies participated, Haldiram’s awarded the mandate to Contract Advertising India Pvt. Ltd. The account will be handled out of Contract Mumbai’s office. Haldiram's has manufacturing plants in a wide variety of locations such as UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Bihar, J&K, Guwahati in India. It also has a plant in UK.

The mandate includes brand strategy and creatives for the domestic market, the export market, and retail/QSRs.