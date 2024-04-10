Converse India celebrates diverse musical talent with ‘CWTU- Connect with the Unexpected’ campaign

The campaign's message is clear: there are no boundaries in creativity. Inviting artists from all walks of life who are reflective of Converse’s ideology of free-spirited expression and uninhibited ambition, the brand is putting emerging talent on the map, introducing their music to a wealth of listeners the world over. The campaign alludes to the brand’s eye for untapped potential with a pulse on cultural currency and a proclivity to always speak to the zeitgeist.