Converse India celebrates diverse musical talent with ‘CWTU- Connect with the Unexpected’ campaign

The campaign is a tribute to the rich tapestry of Indian music, celebrating culture and self-expression.
Converse India, a wholly owned subsidiary of NIKE, launches Connect with the Unexpected – a vibrant journey that ignites the creative spirit across India, aiming to weave a grassroots network of emerging creatives. This campaign is a tribute to the rich tapestry of Indian music, celebrating culture and self-expression.
At the core of this special project is an amalgamation of diverse music genres: Hindustani Classical, Multilingual Rap, Funk, R&B, Jazz, Blues, with dashes of Pop, Beatboxing, Desi Hip Hop, and Indie. This melting pot of sounds creates an alchemy of styles, giving birth to music that’s unexpected and entirely unique.
Delving deep into India's underbelly of music, the campaign invites creators who embody raw, unfiltered artistry. These emerging artists, brimming with talent, join hands to create four original tracks that carry personal narratives of special journeys filled with strife and fearlessness. The compositions are a testament to the power of collaboration, where unexpected connections foster innovation and originality.
The campaign's message is clear: there are no boundaries in creativity. Inviting artists from all walks of life who are reflective of Converse’s ideology of free-spirited expression and uninhibited ambition, the brand is putting emerging talent on the map, introducing their music to a wealth of listeners the world over. The campaign alludes to the brand’s eye for untapped potential with a pulse on cultural currency and a proclivity to always speak to the zeitgeist.