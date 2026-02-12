CookieMan rolls out ‘Cookiestage’ for Gen Z ahead of Valentine’s Day

CookieMan India has rolled out a Valentine’s Day campaign titled ‘Happy Cookiestage’, conceptualised by Gozoop Creative. The campaign draws on contemporary dating behaviour among Gen Z, where relationships often remain undefined and free from formal labels.

The idea introduces ‘Cookiestage’ as a phase between 'just talking' and being 'official'. Positioned as a light, shared moment without the need for definition, the term is presented as a response to the growing vocabulary around modern dating, including phrases such as situationship, soft launch and hard launch.

The campaign was released in phases. It began with teaser content on Instagram referencing the confusion around relationship labels, followed by launch films that formally introduced ‘Cookiestage’. The communication is designed primarily for digital platforms.

Sanjay Mishra, chairman, CookieMan India said: “Valentine’s Day conversations have evolved, and so have relationships. ‘Happy Cookiestage’ reflects how young people experience closeness today, without pressure or labels. It’s sweet, uncomplicated, and authentic, much like the moments our cookies are a part of.”

Prardhana Chillarige, creative director, Gozoop Creative, said: “We noticed how Gen Z has created vocabulary to protect emotional space. Instead of adding another label, we wanted to remove the pressure altogether. ‘Happy Cookiestage’ is a cultural idea that feels light, shared, and intuitive, perfectly aligned with CookieMan’s warmth and personality.”

The campaign positions CookieMan within ongoing conversations around contemporary dating culture during the Valentine’s period.