'Cool Indian dad' is a PMS champ in Paree's new ad

“I have seen that fathers are extra sensitive, and caring of their daughters. ‘Daddy’s little girl’ gets away with many things, including ordering her Papa around the kitchen, which a son dare not! This fun and lively #PapaKiParee video showcases the beautiful relationship between a father and daughter. At Paree, our purpose is to celebrate relationships, and moments where ‘She’ is put first," says Sahil Dharia, CEO and founder, Paree.