Coping with an awards-free world…

Awards would be the last thing that we have on our mind, given the way the brands are suffering in the current situation. I don't think that not having the awards is a real loss, considering the issues that lay in front of us are much larger. The realities are much grimmer and it's important to come back on track. In this case, even for those youngsters and others, who have done good work that is award-worthy, I am sure they will get included in next year’s awards by simply extending the eligibility criteria, but that is still a small ritual. Right now, we don’t even know when this is ending, I don’t think award is on anybody’s mind, apart from the point of view of saving cost.