Coral Media’s OOH campaign boosts brand visibility for TVS Jupiter

TVS Motor Company has launched the new TVS Jupiter with a 360-degree campaign, India ka Naya Zyada, across TV, print, OOH, and digital platforms, highlighting the scooter’s value proposition. To amplify this message, Coral Media has brought the campaign to life with an Out-of-Home (OOH) activation that positions the all-new TVS Jupiter as a standout solution for commuting.

Featuring 29 new upgrades, including improved mileage, enhanced comfort, convenience, safety, and advanced technology. The motion element was conceptualised to highlight one of the key features of the all-new TVS Jupiter, Double helmet storage —offering ‘More’ to its riders.

Coral Media has placed high-visibility installations in high-traffic areas to promote TVS Jupiter's "India ka Naya Zyada" campaign. Using bold visuals and a helmet motion feature, the OOH ads emphasise the scooter's practicality and style, enhancing brand visibility and engagement.