Cordelia Cruises launches its first brand campaign with Schbang

The launch is coupled with the announcement of the brand's first-ever international destination - Sri Lanka.
Cordelia, India’s premium and only international cruise liner has launched its first-ever brand campaign which is created and conceptualised by Schbang. The brand film aims to convey how there is something for everyone on board for every occasion, whether it is relaxing massages, adventure, or entertainment.
Cordelia Cruises coupled the brand campaign with announcing its first-ever international cruise destination through a film that transports the viewer to the land of rich cultural indulgence, tropical haven, and adventure. With visa-inclusive packages, cruisers are treated to exclusive access to Sri Lankan shore excursions in the little-explored, seaside towns of Jaffna,Trincomalee and Hambantota.
Nitinjit Singh Bawa, head of marketing, Cordelia Cruises said, “Cordelia Cruises offers something for all. With our newly launched route to Sri Lanka, we’re further cementing our commitment towards delivering the best of memories to our customers. With our new brand film, we invite our customers to sail with us, experience the grandeur of Cordelia and make memories of a lifetime. As our tagline states- Cordelia Cruises is the Destination of Dreams and we strive to give the best experience to our customers in every single sailing. With the launch of Sri Lanka sailings, we are too delighted to be pioneers in the endeavour and to offer an experience like never before.”
Commenting on the campaign, Amisha Gulati, executive vice president, Schbang said “We were tasked with the exciting challenge to showcase the grandeur that Cordelia Cruises offers. The team studied the market and worked closely with Cordelia Cruises to create a cohesive, multi-channel marketing strategy for both campaigns that resonated with their target audience and helped increase brand recall and consideration.”
The omnichannel campaign is executed by Schbang, a creative and technology transformation company. Reflecting the brand’s ethos, Schbang has curated a unique experience for the consumers through multiple touchpoints including website, outdoor advertisements, emailers, and billboards in strategic locations like airports etc.