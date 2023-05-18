Cordelia Cruises launches its first brand campaign with Schbang

Nitinjit Singh Bawa, head of marketing, Cordelia Cruises said, “Cordelia Cruises offers something for all. With our newly launched route to Sri Lanka, we’re further cementing our commitment towards delivering the best of memories to our customers. With our new brand film, we invite our customers to sail with us, experience the grandeur of Cordelia and make memories of a lifetime. As our tagline states- Cordelia Cruises is the Destination of Dreams and we strive to give the best experience to our customers in every single sailing. With the launch of Sri Lanka sailings, we are too delighted to be pioneers in the endeavour and to offer an experience like never before.”