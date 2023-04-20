Cornitos onboards Crayons Advertising as its integrated communications partner

Cornitos is a Made in India brand, which started operations in 2009.
Crayons Advertising Limited, India’s leading homegrown integrated advertising agency, today announced being appointed as an integrated communications partner by Cornitos, a leading healthy snacking brand.
Speaking on the development, Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director, Cornitos, said, “ Our vision is to expand our reach and penetrate deeper across all channels pan- India. Our search was for a partner who understands Bharat, provides strategic inputs leading to high-impact marketing, and creates strong communication ideas. Over a few meetings and extensive interactions with Team Crayons, we strongly felt they understood our objectives and aligned with our Vision. We are very excited and look forward to strengthening our brand with Crayons as our integrated communications partner.”
Cornitos is a Made in India brand, which started operations in 2009. Starting with Nachos, Cornitos has expanded its product portfolio to include Crisps, Veggie Nachos, Taco Shells, Dips, Mexican Delights, Nuts & Seeds, Combo Packs, Festive Packs, and Tortilla Wraps.
Commenting on the account win, Samir Datar, chief strategy officer, Crayons, said, “Cornitos created a taste for Nachos in India, long before international brands set foot in this market. With growing conversations around healthy snacking, Cornitos, with its expanded portfolio, is poised to capitalise on the opportunity. Their expansion into Baked Extruded Snacks with Crusties offers a unique opportunity to communicate the evolution of its brand identity and messaging in the coming months. We are proud to partner with the brand and delighted to be part of this exciting journey ahead.”
Promoted by the Indian ad veteran Kunal Lalani, Caryons Advertisement has demonstrated presence as an integrated and innovative advertising agency for over three and half decades. The company has recently filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge for an initial public offering (IPO). The agency is banking on adtech and event management prowess to script its next stage of growth. Upon listing, Crayons will be India's first major homegrown advertising agency to go public. Recently, the company also announced that it won marquee mandates, including TATASons, National Skill Development Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, TATA Croma and Bank of Baroda.