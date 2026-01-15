Cornitos parodies K-culture trends in latest snack campaign

Cornitos has released a new campaign for its Korean Chilli Nachos that takes a satirical approach to the growing use of K-culture cues in Indian snack advertising. The campaign has been created in collaboration with The Crayons Network.

As Korean-inspired flavours gain traction in India, advertising in the segment has increasingly relied on familiar visual and cultural references, including K-pop, K-dramas and beauty-led aesthetics. Cornitos’ latest campaign steps away from these conventions, opting instead for parody and contrast.





“When every brand starts borrowing from the same K-playbook, the codes stop meaning anything,” says Samir Datar, chief strategy officer, The Crayons Network. “This campaign is our commentary on that saturation. Instead of following the expected route, we chose humour and contrast to disrupt the sameness.”

The films take the form of mock state broadcasts, featuring a Supreme Leader and senior officials delivering intense monologues. English subtitles later reveal that the dramatic statements relate not to politics or power, but to chilli heat, crunch and flavour.

“The contrast is intentional and unapologetically satirical,” explains ECD Manoj Jacob. “After all, North Korea is still, technically, Korea.”

The visual treatment combines AI-generated imagery with public-domain footage to create scale while maintaining comic timing. The humour is understated, relying on viewers to uncover the joke without explicit cues.

“Korean Chilli Nachos are bold, fiery, and full of character,” says Manoj Singh, head of Marketing, Cornitos. “The campaign reflects that same confidence. We wanted to stand apart, not blend in, and create communication that is as impactful as the product itself.”

The films conclude with the line: Undiplomatically Delicious.