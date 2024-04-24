Corona India launches a new campaign promoting its visual quality rating system based on sunset views

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The concept, developed in collaboration with Digitas India, is currently being tested at various luxury hotels.
Imagine stepping into a hotel room and being greeted by sunset views every evening. With the introduction of the sunset view rating system for luxury hotel rooms, Corona India makes sure you get the sunset you were promised. Now being piloted at a selection of luxury hotels including the CGH Brunton Boatyard, Niraamaya Surya Samudra and Brij Laxman Sagar located in Kochi, Kovalam and Pali respectively.
Corona’s campaign around sunset views is set to capture every traveler’s heart. Conceptualised in partnership with Digitas India, part of Publicis Groupe India, the campaign enables luxury travelers to check out the sunset rating of hotels across the country on CRED Escapes, a luxury travel platform for India’s 1%.
With nearly 90% of people in cities spending their time indoors, the allure of sun tourism has been on the rise. Recognising this trend, Corona India set out to create a solution—a sunset visual quality rating system akin to a Michelin Star for restaurants. This approach guarantees travelers the opportunity to witness nature's wonder with certainty, transforming fleeting moments into cherished memories.
Developed by an interdisciplinary team of atmospheric scientists and big data analysts, the rating system utilises 43 years of historical atmospheric data from ECMWF and NASA to establish a new benchmark in sunset quality. The prediction model analyses various parameters such as location, wind speed, AQI and cloud cover to score the sunset quality from a hotel room on a 5-point scale.
“We all believe in taking a moment from our busy everyday lives to enjoy the beauty of sunsets. If a hotel room can guarantee impeccable service and a host of amenities, why can’t it promise a great sunset view? With The Corona Sunset View, we aim to forever reimagine how people experience sunsets - relaxing and unwinding with their friends and enjoying a cold Corona served with a lime,” said Vineet Sharma, VP- marketing & trade marketing, AB InBev India.
“We’ve all been to that one hotel where everything is perfect, and yet been disappointed with the sunset view after spending a considerable amount of time and money planning a holiday. The Corona Sunset View combines unique scientific data and predictive modelling to solve a real-world problem, ensuring that sunset seekers can enjoy their moments with certainty, and making Corona the reference point for the world’s most beautiful sunsets,” said Abraham Varughese, chief creative officer, Digitas India.
So, the next time you plan a getaway, look for The Corona Sunset View rating to guarantee an unforgettable sunset experience.