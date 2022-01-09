Corona launches first non-alcoholic beer with Vitamin D

"As a brand that was born on the beach, Corona embraces the outdoors in everything we do, because we believe that outside is where people best disconnect and relax. The feeling of the sun is one of the things that people love most about the outdoors and the Corona brand is always innovating to remind them of that feeling," said Felipe Ambra, Global Vice President for Corona. "Now, we're excited to offer consumers Corona Sunbrew 0.0%, the first non-alcoholic beer with vitamin D, reinforcing our desire to help people reconnect to nature, anytime."