Corona launches first non-alcoholic beer with Vitamin D

For the Canadian market as of now, Agency DAVID Miami pops up a summery campaign for the brew.
Stop-motion beach shots of Costa Rica may be something we all need and while we cannot travel there, Canadians can taste a sip of the fine destination with the Corona Sunbrew 0.0%, a first-of-its-kind, a non-alcoholic beer that contains 30 per cent of the daily value of vitamin D per 330 mL serving in Canada.
"As a brand that was born on the beach, Corona embraces the outdoors in everything we do, because we believe that outside is where people best disconnect and relax. The feeling of the sun is one of the things that people love most about the outdoors and the Corona brand is always innovating to remind them of that feeling," said Felipe Ambra, Global Vice President for Corona. "Now, we're excited to offer consumers Corona Sunbrew 0.0%, the first non-alcoholic beer with vitamin D, reinforcing our desire to help people reconnect to nature, anytime."
Creative Agency DAVID Miami collaborated closely with Corona on the development of Corona Sunbrew 0.0% from its very inception, more than two years ago.
"Each detail of the project is special. From the product ideation to the final campaign. It's not every day that we have the chance to present a product idea and have an innovative client like Corona buy, develop and take it to the next level. A true collaborative effort," says Pancho Cassis, Global Chief Creative Officer at DAVID.