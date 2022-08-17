Cosmo Arcades appoints Approach Communications as PR & Communications Partner

Approach Entertainment will handle entire Branded entertainment, celebrity and influencers engagement, film and in film marketing, events, films productions and all entertainment marketing activities.
Soon to launch Beauty & Wellness destination, Cosmo Arcades has entrusted award winning PR & Communications Agency, Approach Communications, as their PR & Communications partner. Cosmo Arcades is a beauty and wellness destination launched by Aintzane Digital under Ignite Group of Companies based in Kolkata. Cosmo Arcades corporate office is in Hyderabad. Ignite Group of Companies is headed by self-made entrepreneur Sanjay Sarkar.
Ignite Group of Companies is a Kolkata based Business Group with Interests in Real Estate, Trading, Export, Entertainment and Wellness. Cosmo Arcades is a beauty and wellness ecommerce and retailing brand launching its ecommerce operations next month. Cosmo Arcades is also planning to launch its own cosmetics and herbal label soon while expanding its ecommerce and retail operations.
Cosmo Arcades will also launch its retail operations after the ecommerce launch in September. Cosmo Arcades Website and app will be launched soon. Cosmo Arcades has already roped in doyen in cosmetics and wellness industry, Pavan Lodha as its Executive Director.
Speaking on the appointment, Sanjay Sarkar, managing director, Aintzane Digital, “We were looking for a PR & Communications agency which is most suitable for us in terms of generating awareness, engaging the audience and corporate reputation of the group with domain expertise in herbal, cosmetics and wellness. The presentation made by Approach Communications was in line with our marketing communications and PR approach. So we decided to go with Approach Communications.”
Speaking on Engaging Approach Communications as PR & Communications Partner, Pavan Lodha, executive director, Aintzane Digital said “We want to make Cosmo Arcades as the first choice for all beauty and wellness commerce. We are launching Cosmo Arcades E-commerce website and app soon and will follow it with retail expansion. We have some very innovative plans for the beauty and wellness industry and will be the leader in the beauty segment soon. "
Sonu Tyagi, director, Approach Communications said “We are very excited to work on the Cosmo Arcades account. Sanjay Sarkar and Cosmo Arcades team has got a very big vision to make it a top destination in the beauty and wellness industry. Approach Communications will be handling the entire PR & Communications for Cosmo Arcades brand. Our group company, Approach Entertainment will take care of branded entertainment, ad films productions, video productions, events, influencer marketing, corporate films, btl , film and infilm marketing activities.”
