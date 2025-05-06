Cosmo Sunshield launches #SweatWhereItCounts campaign, highlighting summer comfort

Cosmo Sunshield, the premium window films vertical of Cosmo First, launched its second brand film #SweatWhereItCounts, as part of their summer campaign. The brand recently had also launched its first film #ShockKamSavingsZyada last month, highlighting the significant electricity saving offered by these films. The campaign at large aims to highlight the brand’s new offerings for consumers while educating them about the simple effective measures for energy conservation in indoor spaces.

The new film opens in a fitness center where a woman is working out intensively, perspiring from her dedicated physical effort. The scene then transitions to her residential setting where despite being in a relaxed position, she continues to experience discomfort due to excessive heat resulting from prolonged exposure to IR rays. Relief then becomes evident as professionals install Cosmo Sunshield window films throughout her residence. The film concludes with the tagline - “Sweat at the gym, not at the home. With Cosmo Sunshield Window Films, Sweat Where It Counts,” while emphasising the product’s heat rejection abilities and its effectiveness in maintaining optimal indoor temperatures and comfort levels.

Speaking on the new brand film, Pankaj Poddar, group CEO, Cosmo First said, “Excessive heat and unwanted electricity bills are two major challenges that consumers face during summer season. Our window films have been innovatively designed to block up to 90% IR rays and more than 99% UV rays, while allowing maximum visible natural light to illuminate interior spaces. This ensures that homes and indoor spaces remain cool with optimised AC usage leading to up to 20% slash in electricity bills for consumers. Our second brand film showcases and highlights this direct benefit that consumers can enjoy during the upcoming summer season. Through this short yet quirky film, we aim to directly address the existing challenges that consumers face and provide them with science-backed sustainable solutions.”

Cosmo Sunshield’s product portfolio includes heat rejection window films that maintain indoor comfort without sacrificing daylight, as well as safety and privacy films that offer shatter-resistance and varying levels of visibility.