Costa Coffee encourages consumers to express themselves with its new campaign ‘YOUxCOSTA’

The Coca-Cola Company’s leading coffee brand in the commercial beverage categories, Costa Coffee brings the care and quality of a local café to coffee lovers globally.
The brand, which is committed to serving great tasting Coffee, has refreshed its brand positioning with ‘YOUXCOSTA COFFEE.’ Costa Coffee is all set to foster conversations and encourage consumers to express themselves with 'Freedom of Expression' fuelled by a groovy cup of Costa Coffee.
In the modern era, millennials and Gen Z are at the forefront of the evolving coffee culture, seeing coffee as a trusted companion that accompanies them throughout the day. Youth crave self-expression and appreciate brands that inspire them to be themselves. Recognizing this, Costa Coffee is engaging with its audience, encouraging them to express themselves, anytime and anywhere, with the hashtag #LetsGetBrewing.
The brand film with #LetsGetBrewing as the theme, perfectly captures how individuals can authentically express themselves through their passions and interests, with their favourite cup of Costa Coffee. It beautifully portrays Costa Coffee being not just a beverage, but a source of inspiration that empowers moments of creativity and self-expression. From the rich aroma of brewing coffee to the gratifying sip of the perfect cup, the’ YOUXCOSTA COFFEE ' film highlights how Costa Coffee fuels individuals to confidently brew their passions and make their mark.
Costa Coffee’s commitment to deliver a memorable coffee experience and its focus on catering to the evolving preferences of the Indian youth has helped to establish a strong foothold in the Indian market. Recently, the brand celebrated its 100th store milestone in India. Be it a ‘Frothy Cappuccino’ or an ‘Intense Espresso’ or the newest addition to the family, the rich and velvety ‘Flat White’, there is something in store for everyone!
Commenting on the refreshed brand positioning, Vinay Nair, general manager, India & Emerging Markets, Costa Coffee, said, “Costa Coffee has always been more than just coffee, it's about fostering conversations, igniting passions, and embracing individuality. The repositioning of the brand is a significant step for us, as we align with the dynamic and ever-evolving community of coffee enthusiasts in India. With this new campaign, we are thrilled to bring to consumers Costa Coffee with a fresh perspective through ‘Freedom of Expression’ that encourages consumers to talk freely, whenever, wherever, and however they like. With our unwavering vision to always craft a memorable coffee experience, it is our endeavour to keep making our consumers happy and returning for more.”
The creative agency – The &Partnership, commented, “Optimism and creativity is what young India stands for. Self-expression and self-exploration is a way of life for the youth. Costa Coffee opens up opportunities for them collaborate and provides them with a platform to express themselves. “
As a part of the campaign Coca-Cola India will be introducing a series of social media posts and videos that will urge the youth to share their expressions of individuality with YOUxCOSTACOFFEE and #LetsGetBrewing.
The 360-degree campaign includes, OOH, print ads, digital, social media and in-store consumer journey.