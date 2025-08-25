coto launches brand film on emotional wellness, voiced by Mona Singh

Emotional wellness is no longer on the margins—it’s increasingly at the centre of India’s $7-billion wellness market. Yet, while conversations around love, relationships, and mental health are rising, many stories remain unheard.

Advertisment

coto, the emotional wellness platform, is attempting to fill that silence with a new brand film narrated by actor Mona Singh. Drawing from recurring themes in millions of consultation minutes on the platform, the film focuses on stories that mirror real life: a partner struggling with distance, a professional weighed down by expectations, a parent balancing love with exhaustion.

Produced by Trigger Happy Entertainment Network, the film shifts the narrative from simply acknowledging pain to showing pathways forward—aligning with coto’s larger goal of building long-term emotional transformation, rather than quick-fix advice.

“Shefali Anurag, Co-founder at coto, said, ‘At coto, we believe emotional support should feel as natural and immediate as talking to a trusted friend—yet carry the depth and wisdom of professional care. Our mission is to replace silence with presence, stigma with compassion, and isolation with connection. Seeking help doesn’t make you weak, it makes you brave.’

For Mona Singh, who voices the campaign, the message is personal. ‘We all need someone who listens in moments of doubt. Just as I rely on a nutritionist and fitness trainer for my physical health, coto supports my emotional wellness, bringing clarity and calm when it matters most,’ she said, adding that such support systems are essential for thriving rather than just surviving.

The film is now live across coto’s digital platforms and is positioned as a conversation-starter beyond screens—into homes, offices, and communities across India.