Country Delight promotes the purity and quality of milk through its new ad campaign

Country Delight's in-house creative team has envisaged the new ad campaign, while Basta Films has been the producer. The first ad film, titled 'Technology ka Kamaal', highlights how technology can help urban consumers enjoy the good old purity of milk from the comfort of their homes. The ad beautifully delivers the message to the audience through a hearty conversation between three old friends in a park who discuss the essence of technology in bringing back good old things in our lives again.