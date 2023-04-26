Country Delight unveils new campaign to present its 'Zyaada Paani' USP

The new campaign aims to strengthen Country Delight's position in the tender coconut market and educate consumers about the benefits of their coconuts. The ads will be aired on digital platforms, and are targeted to reach around 5 million consumers. The ad films named “Pyaar ka Asli Yaar” and “Nostalgia” has also made use of the brilliant jingle that has recently been composed by music maestro Dr Ilaiyaraaja for Country Delight. The unique jingle composed by Dr Ilaiyaraaja, adds more vigour and dynamism and will help the brand reach out to more consumers across the country.