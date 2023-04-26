Country Delight unveils new campaign to present its 'Zyaada Paani' USP

The new ad films have been conceptualised in-house, produced by Kishor Dashpute of The Talesmith and co-directed by Tushar Ajgaonkar and Prajyot Kadu.
Country Delight has launched a tantalizing new campaign for its tender coconuts that highlights their unique selling proposition of 'Zyaada Paani.' The campaign features three ads that endearingly and entertainingly promote the benefits of Country Delight's coconuts.
The campaign highlights the company’s efforts to offer more value for money to all its customers while making no compromises with the quality of the products.
The first ad depicts a young couple enjoying coconut water in a romantic setting, but their moment is cut short as the coconut runs out of water within a few sips. However, with Country Delight's coconut having 'more water,' they can prolong their romantic moment.
The second ad features an elderly couple who recreates a romantic moment from their honeymoon by sharing a Country Delight coconut. The ad showcases how more coconut water can lead to more romance. They recreate romantic moments with Country Delight tender coconut even at a mature age.
The final ad is in the humorous space, where a father-to-be is shocked to learn that his wife is expecting twins. As he looks around, everything starts doubling. But something surprising happens when he looks at the Country Delight coconut.
The campaign is aimed at promoting Country Delight's tender coconuts, which are known to offer a high quantity of water. The campaign comes right in the beginning of the summer season in the country when the consumption of tender coconut sees a significant jump.
Chakradhar Gade, co-founder of Country Delight said - “As the leader in the branded coconut market, we wanted to bring out our product USP in an entertaining and relatable way, and these films do just that.”
The new campaign aims to strengthen Country Delight's position in the tender coconut market and educate consumers about the benefits of their coconuts. The ads will be aired on digital platforms, and are targeted to reach around 5 million consumers. The ad films named “Pyaar ka Asli Yaar” and “Nostalgia” has also made use of the brilliant jingle that has recently been composed by music maestro Dr Ilaiyaraaja for Country Delight. The unique jingle composed by Dr Ilaiyaraaja, adds more vigour and dynamism and will help the brand reach out to more consumers across the country.
The new ad films have been conceptualised in-house, produced by Kishor Dashpute of The Talesmith and co-directed by Tushar Ajgaonkar and Prajyot Kadu.
Overall, Country Delight's new campaign for tender coconuts with the 'more water' USP is expected to generate buzz and interest among consumers, driving sales and brand awareness.
Production House : The Talesmith
Director : Tushar Ajgaonkar, Prajyot Kadu
Producer : Kishor Dashpute
Creative Director: Mayuresh Wagle
Creative Team: Mayuresh Wagle, Utsav Shah.