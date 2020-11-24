COVID-19 diversifies and enriches Zero Gravity Communications’ portfolio

While COVID-19 has led to a struggle for survival for some of the integrated communication consultancies, it has turned out to be an opportunity for Zero Gravity Communications. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated its focus on a digital-first approach besides prompting a diversification of its portfolio.

The Ahmedabad-headquartered consultancy offers 360 -degree strategy, branding, advertising and digital solutions. It had become a sought-after solution for its expertise in travel, hospitality, F&B segments before the outbreak of the pandemic.

With the onslaught of the pandemic, Zero Gravity Communications was quick to adapt to the new normal through leveraging creativity, communication and collaboration. The team tapped sectors such as health and wellness, e-commerce and education that have inevitably benefited from the pandemic. It also intensified its investment into digital strategy and showcased its landmark achievements in the domain. This reorientation yielded fruitful results.

Acknowledging that COVID-19 hastened their diversification, Khushboo Sharma, Founder& CEO, Zero Gravity Communications, credited her team #theideapeople for this remarkable success."The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the resilience and adaptability of integrated marketing consultancies. We foresee agility and out-of-the-box thinking to become enablers to navigating exigencies. Upon the imposition of the lockdown, our team worked virtually and brainstormed on strategy and creative ideas that had the potential to resonate with consumers. We channelized our energies into digital as it had gained currency during this unprecedented time. Our collaborative efforts and perseverance lead to our success. We intend to redefine the communication landscape by evolving continuously to cater to changing tastes and preferences of consumers."

While many firms struggled to hold the fort to their existing clients, Zero Gravity Communication achieved a unique distinction of onboarding seven clients amid COVID-19. The new addition to its clientele includes Nimba Nature Cure, Roastea, Clear Water, Jivraj 9, Asia NEI from the CK Birla Group, Clearth, Hyginelabs and Troikaa Nutrascience. Another trend is the diversification of its portfolio into health and wellness. It has onboarded some interesting firms in this segment like Synershield Z- a Troikaa. Nutrascience’s immunity medicine, Imbue- a women hygiene and intimate wash and Clearth – a sanitizer range. The diversification will enrich its portfolio and hasten its expansion due to its ability to cater to new segments.