COVID caller tune voice Jasleen Bhalla partners with Axis Bank for ‘vaccine registration fraud’ campaign

As people await their jabs, fraudsters are calling them for COVID 19 vaccine registrations and seeking bank details, Aadhar card details, email ids, etc.
Corona virus ya COVID 19 se aaj pura desh lad raha hai. Par yaad rahe, hame bimari se ladna hai, bimaar se nahi...
Almost every Indian who has used a mobile phone over the last few months has heard the above sentence. This played as India’s COVID awareness caller tune for months. The voice-over (VO) artist Jasleen Bhalla, who lent her voice for the nationwide campaign can now be heard in Axis Bank’s awareness film about vaccine registration fraud.
While the vaccine is here, it is being accompanied by an unwanted visitor, a new banking fraud. As people anxiously await their jabs, fraudsters are calling them for dubious COVID 19 vaccine registrations and seeking bank details, Aadhar card details, email ids, etc.
As part of the partnership, Bhalla informs (with all seriousness of her COVID tune voice) that vaccine registrations have no connection with bank details.
Crafted by AutumnGREY, Axis Bank’s digital agency - the campaign was launched on the bank’s social media channels – Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Talking about the campaign, Asha Kharga, executive VP and group chief marketing officer, Axis Bank said, “One of Axis Bank’s social media strategies is to put out content that is both meaningful and contextual. Meaningfulness is about providing useful information to customers and protecting their money, since that is our core. Our job as brand custodians is to pick out the relevant context and get brand cut-through with the right messaging. The context right now is the Covid 19 vaccine registration. As a brand it is once again an opportunity to caution not just our customers, but the general public at large.”
Speaking on the ideation, Bodh Deb, vice president and branch head, AutumnGrey said, “With this one, it happened organically. We were discussing various possibilities and this idea came up and clicked the most with the entire team. The best part about the ‘best’ idea in the room is that more often than not the majority loves it and endorses and backs the idea whole heartedly and when that happens we know that as a team we have got something special on our hands to work on and look forward to.”
Bodh adds that Jasleen’s excitement matched with that of the agency team with her even adding inputs and touches to the film.
Client: Axis Bank
Client Team: Asha Kharga, Abraham Chacko, Hardik Joshi, Sayan Haldar, Arpita Das
Agency: AutumnGREY
Agency Team: Bodh Deb, Nishanth Anantharam, Shalini Ghildiyal, Dyuti Banerjee, Aanchal Srivastava, Geowel George, Soumyadeep Ghosh