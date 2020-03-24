COVID19: BBC offers TV & online advertising support to public health bodies around the world

In addition, extra coronavirus-related content has been commissioned in response to growing audience demand around the world. New programmes include Coronavirus: What You Need to Know - a new regular half hour programme presented by Victoria Derbyshire on BBC World News - which explains what the coronavirus is, how you can catch it, how to protect yourself and also features a group of experts answering questions sent in by viewers. Also new, Coronavirus Explained is a short daily update which will be broadcast on the channel across the day alongside the dedicated Coronavirus index on BBC.com and the daily Coronavirus Global Podcast.