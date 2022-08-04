Crax Fritts rides high on quirky quotient with Exclusive Metro Train Branding

DFM Foods-owned ‘CRAX Fritts’ creates a clutter-breaking presence in Delhi NCR with exclusive.
Metro Train Branding at DMRC Pink Line. With the objective to enhance the brand visibility as well as to announce the launch of Fritts’ new flavors, CRAX Fritts, launches a quirky brand messaging stating ‘Dimag Matt Khaa, Fritts Kha’. The campaign targets the Youth with blanket branding in association with Times OOH, which handles exclusive advertising rights for Metro Train branding at DMRC Pink Line. The Brand Sigma is the OOH agency for this campaign.
In exclusive train branding, the brand has taken a complete external train wrap along with 72 display panels available inside the metro trains. Also, the campaign has been displayed on the PIDS screens that disseminate required traveling information to passengers, grabbing repetitive eyeballs of the passengers traveling in the metro train.
The creative of the train branding has been kept vibrant with vibrant color and quirky messaging to ensure a light and quick understanding of the brand message. The creative showcases the packet of Fritts along with Youth faces eating the snacks.
Trains running between Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar stations of DMRC Pink Line take the brand visibility through 38 stations creating a long-standing presence for the brand catering to 2 lakhs+ eyeballs daily. The Pink Line having maximum interchanges with almost all other major lines like Yellow, Blue, Green, Red, Orange and Violet add to the exposure of the brand.
Targeted toward the youth audience, DMRC Pink Line provides a healthy mix of passengers to the brands that include students traveling to the South Campus, young professionals traveling to South Extension and shoppers traveling to Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, South Extension and INA markets along with catering to the youth from the neighbouring cities traveling to Delhi via Hazrat Nizamuddin Metro Station and the Airport.
“Crax Fritts is an Iconic Brand from the family of products by DFM Foods. Crax Fritts should connect and become part of a day in the life of the target audience in an interesting way. Thus, Pink line has 38 metro stations enroute and maximum interchanges stations which connect other lines of the network resulting in lakhs of daily impressions for the brand”, shares Divya Jyoti, business head- North, The Brand Sigma.
“Crax is a youth-oriented brand with fresh brand positioning engrained with light and fun elements. It goes quite well with the Pink Line Metro Train branding that caters to the young audience who travel to study, and shop in South Delhi from the entire Delhi NCR. And Pink line being highly connected with all major lines of metro gives an additional to the brand with extended visibility”, states Anchal Dhawan, business head, Times OOH.
Times OOH offers comprehensive media solutions across Airports, Metro, and Street furniture in India and Mauritius.