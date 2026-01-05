Crax rolls out AI-led campaign with Dentsu and Kiss Films

Kiss Films has produced a new commercial film for Crax in collaboration with Dentsu, using artificial intelligence as the primary production tool. The project relies largely on AI-generated visuals, with limited use of computer graphics for product placement and refinement.

According to the production team, the film was created using AI workflows that replaced several elements traditionally handled through full-scale CG production. The approach aimed to achieve comparable visual quality while altering the way the film was executed.

“People assume AI films are just a few prompts and done,” says Dalbir Singh, founder & CTO of Kiss Films. “That’s far from the truth. This was a month-long process involving a full creative team - director, editor, music director, and multiple specialists - working together. AI is just the tool. The filmmaking process remains deeply collaborative and craft-driven.”

Singh also pointed to the importance of early alignment between stakeholders when working with AI-based production methods.

“When we pitch AI films, the most important thing is expectation-setting. We first show key frames and often an animated reference so everyone is aligned on the final look and quality. Once that clarity is there, AI becomes a powerful production ally.”

The film adds to a growing number of advertising projects exploring AI-led production processes, where creative direction and human oversight continue to play a central role alongside automation tools.