Crayons adds 14 new accounts to its portfolio

Speaking about the burgeoning growth, Kunal Lalani, managing director, Crayons Network, said, "We believe that all kinds of communication have become very traditional; Crayons has been experimenting with new ways of creating content that breaks the formats. At Crayons, communication is now viewed as a visual theatre where the audience gets immersed in the brand's experience. For a long, Crayons was seen as an agency that does only Government businesses. However, the addition of brands from the private sector continuously has proven that the agency not only knows how to communicate with over a billion people (the aim of all government projects) but also with brands that talk to a selective demographics."