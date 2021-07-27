Crayons adds 14 new accounts to its portfolio

It has won various clients from industries such as construction and home improvement products, deep technology, banking, to social & dating app.
Crayons Network, India's leading homegrown advertising & communications group, has been on a spree of winning businesses lately. The agency known for having an equal mix of brands and government business has added 14 new clients to its portfolio during the last quarter. It has won various clients from industries such as construction and home improvement products, deep technology, banking, to social & dating app. The newly added clients would be serviced from the agency's Delhi & Mumbai offices. The growth in the business has been led by the new leadership and a pool of talent that the agency has inducted during the start of the year 2021.
Speaking about the burgeoning growth, Kunal Lalani, managing director, Crayons Network, said, "We believe that all kinds of communication have become very traditional; Crayons has been experimenting with new ways of creating content that breaks the formats. At Crayons, communication is now viewed as a visual theatre where the audience gets immersed in the brand's experience. For a long, Crayons was seen as an agency that does only Government businesses. However, the addition of brands from the private sector continuously has proven that the agency not only knows how to communicate with over a billion people (the aim of all government projects) but also with brands that talk to a selective demographics."
Crayons is strengthening its team across different functions, and the average age of new members is 26. The new hires have also brought in a fresh perspective which blends very well with the immense experience of the senior members.
Talking further on recent developments, Samir Datar, senior vice president & branch director, Crayons Network, said, "The agency is transforming itself from an advertising agency to a lab where we conduct experiments in communication to come up with solutions that address a problem. Solutions that do not revolve around "advertising" but ideas that are medium agnostic. And these experiments also help us in creating the visual theatre which engages the viewer."
Given the growth in the last 4 months, Crayons passionately believes that the new approach towards communication is resonating not just with brands but also for government projects.
(We got this information in a press release).