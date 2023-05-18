Crayons Advertising IPO to open on May 22; sets price band at Rs 62-65

Of the total 64.30 lakhs equity share offered, 30.52 lakh shares for QIB, 9.18 lakh shares for HNI and 21.38 shares will be provided to the public. The company will raise Rs 41.79 crore at the upper price band of the issue. On listing, Crayons Advertising will be India's first major homegrown integrated advertising agency to go public. Corporate Capital Venture is the lead manager, and Skyline Financial Service is the Registrar issue. The shares of the company will be listed on NSE Emerge.