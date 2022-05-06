Crayons Advertising wins creative mandate for Croma

Regarding the exciting possibilities of the future, Samir Datar, chief strategy officer, Crayons Advertising said: “We are delighted to partner with Croma in its endeavour to be THE DESTINATION for all things tech. With technology so embedded in our lives, it is the right time to build the brand further. The process for selecting the agency and the brief itself was exciting. The energy of the entire Croma team is so infectious and we look forward to working with the team to create communication that infuses this energy into the brand.”