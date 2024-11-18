Crayons Advertising wins Maha Kumbh 2025 advertising rights

Crayons Advertising, an independent advertising agency, has bagged the rights for the installation of advertising infrastructure and secured advertising rights for the Maha Kumbh 2025.

“This significant win underscores the Kumbh Authority’s unwavering trust in Crayons’ exceptional capabilities and proven success,” said Kunal Lalani, chairman and MD, Crayons Advertising.

Crayons, after its partnership with brands like HUL, Colgate, LIC, Sprite, PNB, and Bihar Tourism during Maha Kumbh 2019, is preparing to enhance the 2025 event. Crayons will design and set up tents, signage, and installations at the event to improve the visitor experience and offer brands a platform to engage with their audience.

“We are honoured to be part of this monumental spiritual gathering. Maha Kumbh holds immense cultural and religious significance, and we are committed to contributing to its grandeur by delivering exceptional outdoor advertising solutions,” Lalani said.

Raj Mohanty, vice president, Crayons Advertising, added, “Our focus is on creating visually stunning and functional installations that seamlessly integrate with the sacred environment. We aim to provide brands with unparalleled opportunities to reach a diverse audience and leave a lasting impression.”