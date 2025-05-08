Creative Abby Awards 2025: Leo, Enormous, FCB, VML, McCann, Famous, Havas lead shortlist

The AdClub announced the Round 1 shortlist of creative entries in the ABBY Awards 2025 powered by One Show.

Leo Burnett, Enormous Brands, FCB, VML, McCann, Famous Innovations, and Havas lead the shortlisted entries. Companies in the shortlist are Good Morning Films, Tribes Communications, Atom Network, Cheil, Schbang, Mudra Max, Y&H, Grey Group, Hogarth Studios, Vanilla Films, Mindshare, BBH, Tilt Brand Solutions, Bennett Coleman, RedBus, Havas Life, Maitri, and Coral Media.

Digital companies shortlisted include Schbang, BC Web Wise, Digitas, Interactive Avenues, Krafton, The New Thing by Talented, Rapidues Technologies, Social Panga, etc. Design firms shortlisted are Open Design, Hyphen Brands, and Tree Design. Video craft companies shortlisted include Good Morning Films, Vanilla Films, Bang Bang, Kitchen Video, and Superfly Films.

Client and brand companies shortlisted are led by AIS, Jaguar, P&G Whisper, Manifest, The Times of India, Buckaroo, Axis Bank, Coca-Cola, Finolex, Reliance General Insurance, Durex, Flipkart Minutes, Lays, Navneet Education, BGMI, Ikea, Star Cement, RedBus, Samsung, Central Railway, and Dream 11.

Client and brand companies also shortlisted include Kansai Nerolac Paints, 7Up, Durex India, Henlo Pet Nutrition, Oreo, Spotify, Uber, KitKat, P&G Shiksha, Swiggy, Acko, Apollo 24/7, BMC, MyMuse, Robin Hood Army, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Rapido, Sebamed, UltraTech, Yatra, CaratLane, Cathay Pacific, Dorset, Honda Motorcycle, Navbharat Times, Neeman’s, Pentonic, Pepsi, The Telegraph, and US Nomads Cafe.

Publishers and broadcasters include Bennett Coleman, ABP, Jagran Prakashan, Viacom, Star India, Hindu Group, and Zee Entertainment. Content companies include Hogarth Studios, Publicis Production, and Ryde Studio. Start-up agencies making their mark are Y&H, tgthr, Brave, and Believe Trinity.

Ajay Kakar, chairman, awards governing council, the Abby Awards said, “The shortlist for the ABBY Awards 2025—across both Creative and Media categories—is now out. It’s heartening to see the breadth and diversity of agencies, clients, brands, publishers, and broadcasters who have made it through the first round of rigorous jury evaluation. This wide representation is a reflection of the vibrancy and depth of talent in our industry. With the second and third rounds of judging ahead, we now look forward to seeing the best rise to the top. All roads lead to the awards nights between 21st and 23rd May.”

All the companies shortlisted are available on the AdClub website.

The Round 2 and Round 3 judging is in progress and the winners will be announced at the Goafest event on three nights from May 21 to 23.