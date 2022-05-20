Creative studio Dogstudio joins DEPT®

Henry Daubrez, partner and CEO/CCO of Dogstudio: “We received numerous marks of interest from various companies over the years, but it’s been a challenge to identify the perfect match and we constantly hit the same roadblock: values. Joining something bigger than us needs to make sense from both a human and professional point of view. With DEPT®, we see a perfect culture-alignment and the very same ambition and hunger we also have when it comes to making an impact as a digital company.” Now part of DEPT®, Dogstudio will continue to operate under the leadership of Henry Daubrez, Partner and CEO/CCO, and Nicolas Moies-Delval, Managing partner and CRO.