Creative studio Dogstudio joins DEPT®

Dogstudio further boosts DEPT®’s capabilities in experiential design and Web3 technologies across EMEA and the Americas.
Multidisciplinary creative studio Dogstudio has joined DEPT®, one of the fastest growing digital agencies in the world. Dogstudio is known for creating immersive digital and physical experiences for the likes of Supercell, Expo 2020 Dubai, Tomorrowland, Adobe, The New York Times, Microsoft, and Hulu, and has racked up dozens of awards, including 5 Webbys, 47 Awwwards and 41 FWAs.
Blending the lines between art, design and technology, Dogstudio’s team in the US, Mexico, Belgium, and The Netherlands specialises in user-centric and immersive real-time experiences, cutting-edge 3D platforms, and a growing list of Web3 and Metaverse projects.
Henry Daubrez, partner and CEO/CCO of Dogstudio: “We received numerous marks of interest from various companies over the years, but it’s been a challenge to identify the perfect match and we constantly hit the same roadblock: values. Joining something bigger than us needs to make sense from both a human and professional point of view. With DEPT®, we see a perfect culture-alignment and the very same ambition and hunger we also have when it comes to making an impact as a digital company.” Now part of DEPT®, Dogstudio will continue to operate under the leadership of Henry Daubrez, Partner and CEO/CCO, and Nicolas Moies-Delval, Managing partner and CRO.
Dogstudio has held a long-term partnership with DEPT®, working with multiple teams such as BASIC/DEPT®, Hello Monday (part of DEPT®) and, most recently, its Amsterdam team on award-winning projects such as the illustrated 3D experience for de Bijenkorf; one of the marquee projects in DEPT®’s record amount of wins at this year's Webby Awards where the agency was also crowned Global Network of the Year.
Dimi Albers, CEO, DEPT®: “Dogstudio is known across the world for creating awe-inspiring digital experiences at scale, that look incredible and achieve strong results for its clients. But, most importantly, Nicolas and Henry have built an awesome culture which is all about creating the best work with great people and enjoying the ride. The team takes creativity and technology to the next level, and their skills will strengthen our ability to pioneer immersive experiences. Having collaborated with them for a while now, we’re super-happy that they’re officially joining us on our journey to becoming the best digital agency in the world.”