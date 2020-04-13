'Creativity must go on' - with a little help from Apple's products

Apple also has a section of its website which is called ‘Today at Apple’. This page was intended to be a directory of events that the company would host at Apple’s offline stores. The events have been suspended till further notice and Apple’s tweaked the page to read ‘Today At Apple *At Home’ in a bid to encourage users to stay indoors and practice social distancing. Clicking on the page takes you to a set of tutorial videos on different subjects, hosted by Apple Store employees. The employees are from Apple Store locations all over the world and emphasise on how Apple products can supplement editing and photography.