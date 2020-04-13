'Creativity must go on' - with a little help from Apple's products

Despite most countries enforcing a lockdown, forcing people to isolate themselves indoors - Apple wants to encourage creative juices to flow.
Even if the show can't go on, Apple wants creativity to flow, unhindered. Its latest ad film puts a spin on the phrase ‘the show must go on’ and features different ways in which Apple products can be used during the lockdown. The short video does not contain an obvious plug for an Apple product itself, but instead focuses on the different ways that people can be creative, even when they’re working from home and are forced to isolate themselves.
"We have always believed deeply in the power of creativity. Now, more than ever, we’re inspired by people in every corner of the world finding new ways to share their creativity, ingenuity, humanity and hope," reads the description of the video on YouTube.
The ad does not mention the pandemic in explicit words, but the fact that an Apple product is not the hero of the communication is proof of the trying times that we’re living in. The ad also features a ‘behind the scenes’ glimpse of John Krasinski’s YouTube show - 'Some Good News' and Oprah Winfrey’s recent livestreams.
Apple also has a section of its website which is called ‘Today at Apple’. This page was intended to be a directory of events that the company would host at Apple’s offline stores. The events have been suspended till further notice and Apple’s tweaked the page to read ‘Today At Apple *At Home’ in a bid to encourage users to stay indoors and practice social distancing. Clicking on the page takes you to a set of tutorial videos on different subjects, hosted by Apple Store employees. The employees are from Apple Store locations all over the world and emphasise on how Apple products can supplement editing and photography.