CRED, after Dravid, Kapil Dev, and others, casts Chacha Chaudhary and Suppandi in new ad

The two iconic comic book characters banter on myriad topics from bitcoin and Elon Musk to climate change and bitcoin.
CRED has launched an animated ad film bringing in childhood nostalgia with our favourite 90’s comic book characters. CRED has brought Chacha Chaudhary and Suppandi together in the millennial age to promote financial responsibility and independence.
In the film, Chacha Chaudhary and Suppandi are seen engaging in a fun banter about how times have changed as they discuss a myriad of topics like information overload, resort to social networking sites and poorly acknowledged unfortunate ecological changes like global warming, dying wildlife, drowning cities and more. Further, the ad film focuses on supporting CRED’s goal of promoting financial independence and literacy. The ad film concludes by drawing attention to the exclusive rewards CRED offers its members to follow healthy financial practices.
This film is created by Bakarmax, an Indian webcomic studio.
Trupthi Shetty, CRED, said, “We at CRED always aim at bringing something unique to our members. CRED is reinventing nostalgia by bringing something new to old with familiar personalities to encourage financial independence and literacy. We are delighted to work with team Bakarmax who came up with this concept, where we could bring in beloved characters from the ’90s to send across the messaging to our members and consumers.”
Sumit Kumar from Bakarmax said, “It is a pleasure for the team to collaborate with CRED. The process of building a concept that would bring back nostalgia with our favourite characters with a twist has been a great experience. Highlighting the advancements in the financial industry through a different lens was refreshing. I hope CRED members and consumers enjoy the latest animated film.”
