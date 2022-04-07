CRED continues its 1990s nostalgic journey with third IPL spot

The ad is conceptualised and written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha and Deep Joshi.
Bengaluru-based fintech company CRED has released a third ad for its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign, titled ‘CRED: Play it different’. The film continues to rewind the years, with another throwback to the 1990s.
It starts in the classic technicolour aesthetic, and shows Sharma ji and his neighbour Gupta ji, chatting about the host of rewards in store with CRED bounty. The playful banter and chemistry between the two characters is reminiscent of the simple, yet effective ads of the 90s that evoked humour and intrigue.
CRED’s campaign is based around invoking 90s nostalgia, with a twist. The first ad saw actress Karisma Kapoor play an astute shopper, listing the advantages of CRED bounty. The second one was a trip down memory lane by actors Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahne, playing Antakshari with ‘Afsane’, ‘Begane’ and ‘Tarane’.
The ad is conceptualised and written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha and Deep Joshi, with music by Karan Malhotra. It is produced by Mumbai-based Early Man Film and directed by Ayappa.