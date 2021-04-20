CRED now gets singer Kumar Sanu to sell insurance

The 30-second ad is the third one in the credit card bill payment rewards app’s six-film IPL campaign.
Credit card bill payment rewards app CRED has released the third ad in its six-film Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, titled ‘Great for the good’.
Similar to the first two films, this ad, which is 30 seconds long, opens with actor Jim Sarbh telling the users how they can earn points by paying their credit card bills on CRED, and can claim them to earn cashbacks and rewards.
He goes on to say, “That’s as delightful as (singer) Kumar Sanu selling insurance.” Sanu is then seen dressed as an insurance agent, singing to his client.
Sharing the ad on YouTube, the brand wrote: “Reading the description? Kumar Sanu, the insurance agent, will be proud of you. He, too, wants his clients to pay attention to the details and read the fine line in the documents they sign. But his clients would much rather have him sing it to them. After all, that’s a more rewarding experience.”
The first ad of the campaign featured former cricketer Rahul Dravid, who is seen losing his cool in a traffic jam. The ad gained popularity on social media for its ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ statement.
The second film, which was released last week, had actor Jackie Shroff doing Zumba.
What was hilarious about Shroff’s ad was his secret Zumba routine playlist posted in the ad’s description box on YouTube:
‘Booty’ by Jennifer Lopez
‘Run the World’ by Beyonce
‘I Shake I Move’ by LMFAO
‘Rang Rangeeli Raat’ from his own film ‘Gardish’.