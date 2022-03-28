Cred references yesteryear Nirma ad in latest IPL spot

The ad features actor Karisma Kapoor who introduces CRED bounty & the mega rewards CRED members can win during IPL 2022.
Partner up with family, friends or teammates & both of you get a chance to go multiplayer to win big. Introducing CRED bounty, which goes live on March 26. CRED members can invite their contacts, play games to win rewards worth Rs. 50 crore during the IPL campaign. Pay your credit card bills. Win daily prizes with CRED bounty.
This year, CRED’s campaign is aimed at bringing friends and family together, redeem their CRED coins to win massive rewards. Members can also explore exciting deals on CRED store, travel and CRED pay.
The ad was conceptualised and written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha and Deep Joshi. The film was produced by EarlyMan Films and directed by Ayappa. To set the tone of the campaign right, Karan Malhotra lent his expertise to compose the music for the film.
Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED, said “This year, we want to encourage CRED members to invite their friends & family to win big with CRED. We have launched CRED bounty which lets members invite their contacts to play & win exciting jackpots.”
Ayappa, Director of the film said, “IPL with CRED is a platform for us to work with iconic celebrities in the most creative and twisted ways possible. I hope the audience enjoys CRED’s latest ad as much as they have in the past.”
Not just players, CRED members and their close ones also stand a chance to win big as they pay off their credit card bills in a timely manner to earn CRED coins, which they can use to win unmatched cashbacks and rewards during the IPL season across the app.