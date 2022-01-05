CRED’s ‘broken’ outdoor ads caution against overdrinking

Titled ‘Don’t Drink and Swipe’, CRED's OOH campaign encourages financially responsible behaviour.
CRED, a Bengaluru-based credit card bill payment and rewards app, has launched an outdoor campaign to remind people to rejoice responsibly during the festive season.
Titled ‘Don’t Drink and Swipe’, the campaign will go live on digital screens across high traffic locations, residential areas and establishments in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune till January 11, 2022.
The campaign is conceptualised by CRED, and executed by Max Publicity and Rapport Outdoor Advertising.
The billboards feature a credit card colliding with a POS machine with the message ‘Don’t Drink and Swipe’. The visual innovation aims to create a dramatic impact and convey the message of using the credit card responsibly.
The campaign is a part of CRED’s ongoing Cheer Days festival with #CREDSanta Deepika Padukone, which includes rewards, jackpots, surprises and other daily activities.
Trupthi Shetty, lead, product & growth, CRED, said, “At CRED, we encourage financially responsible behaviour with rewards, CRED coins and exclusive offers. With the innovative ‘Don’t Drink and Swipe’ campaign, we are solidifying the message of using credit cards wisely, while celebrating the festive season.”
