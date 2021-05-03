Cred's latest ad stars veteran cricketers as the 'Venkaboys'

"We're the OGs... Just ask your Daddy," they croon, in the latest IPL ad campaign.
Veteran cricketers Venkatesh Prasad, Maninder Singh, Javagal Srinath and Saba Karim are seen crooning in CRED’s latest Indian Premier League (IPL) ad. It seems like an unlikely boy band, but the point of the ad is to supposedly 'delight audiences', says narrator and actor Jim Sarbh.
After the initial ad, featuring Rahul Dravid losing his temper, this is the second one that features cricketers out of the pitch, doing something unlikely. These cricketers evoke the nostalgia of Indian cricket from the 1990s and will certainly take many fans down memory lane.
In the initial ad, we see the cool-headed Dravid flipping out entirely in an unlikely case of road rage. ‘Jammy’, as he is popularly called, loses his cool while stuck in traffic. From egging someone for a fight to spilling liquid on a car’s window to yelling “Indranagar ka gunda hun main”.
In the ad description, the former cricketer says, “Hi, this is Rahul Dravid writing the description for this video. Sorry, I lost my temper there. I am meditating these days. Well, I am just writing this to let you know that CRED truly rewards you every time you pay your credit card bills on time. They are good people.”
The second ad in the series features Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, or ‘Bhidu’ as he is popularly known, doing Zumba.
Similar to the first two films, the third ad, which is 30 seconds long, opens with Sarbh telling the users how they can earn points by paying their credit card bills on CRED, and can then claim them to earn cashbacks and rewards.
Sarbh goes on to say, “That’s as delightful as (singer) Kumar Sanu selling insurance.” Sanu is then seen dressed as an insurance agent, singing to his client. The ads have been created by ex-AIB founder Tanmay Bhat.