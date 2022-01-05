CRED’s new ad reiterates its resolution for 2022- keep rewarding members

The ad featuring Deepika Padukone shows her breaking her new year resolutions.
After featuring as the #CREDSanta, Deepika Padukone features in another ad for the brand. Here we see the actress breaking all her new year resolutions, only to be told at the end that CRED’s new year resolution is only to keep rewarding its members.
In the ad, Padukone lists down resolutions for the upcoming year, but the camera paints a contrary picture. The film ends with Padukone saying she will give up milk and cookies while sitting in front of the two food items she wishes to avoid. She looks at the camera and says, "What? There is always next year."
The ad sticks to CRED’s usual format- an unrelated narrative that shows celebs in an avatar that we otherwise would not.
As part of CRED Cheer Days, the brand roped in the actress as the #CREDSanta to bring a range of exclusive offers, rewards and fun games from December 24 to January 2, 2022.
