CRED’s outdoor ads say it all without saying much

The outdoor ads would not make much sense if they were not backed by the brand’s 2020 digital campaign.
Not all brands would attempt to buy an entire billboard space at prime locations to keep most of it blank. But with the kind of advertising, the Bangalore-based credit card bill payment and rewards app CRED is into, we are not surprised.
Recently, huge outdoor ads by CRED were spotted at Pune and Delhi airports as well as in Thane that spot just two words - “Download Cred” with the brand’s logo.
These outdoor ads would not make much sense if they were not backed by a campaign that CRED did back in 2020. The ad spots of CRED’s campaign featured celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Bappi Lahiri audition for a CRED commercial and take a dig at themselves while doing so.
At the end of each ad, we hear the CRED team say - Let us do a simple voice-over like ‘Download CRED’.
The outdoor ads take you back to these ad spots created by the brand a year back.
While people are exposed to far edgier content similar to this on digital media like Instagram and YouTube, replicating it for outdoor media that is a costlier affair, speaks a lot about the brand which can be seen breaking age-old rules associated with outdoor advertising.
We also spotted netizens react to CRED’s outdoor ads.