Cressanda Solutions signs advertising & concierge services agreement with Eastern Railway

Commenting on this development Arun Kumar Tyagi, managing director, Cressanda Solutions said, “We are extremely happy to sign this historic agreement with Eastern Railways and thanks them for reposing their faith on us. This prestigious project is a huge business opportunity and will provide a great platform for companies who are trying to connect with the Indian heartland. With our strategic partners, inhouse technical and program management capabilities, we are confident of providing a unique integrated communication platform that will benefit our stakeholders.”

Cressanda has joined hands with Broadcast Engineering Consultants India (BECIL) under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and signed a joint consortium to bid for this marquee project from the Ministry of Railways.