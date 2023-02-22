Cricket is not just a gentleman's game: PUMA’s Shreya Sachdev

Talking about the idea behind getting the cricketer on board as an ambassador, Sachdev mentions, “For us, gender has not played any part while onboarding ambassadors. In the past, PUMA has associated with athletes like Mary Kom (boxer), Savita Punia (hockey) and paralympic athlete Avni Lekhara (rifle shooter). The brand has always been there to support these journeys. The campaign is the brand’s commitment to show that it is invested in the sporting ecosystem,” adds Sachdev.