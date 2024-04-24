Cricket star Yashasvi Jaiswal is now the brand ambassador of boAt

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
boAt, an audio wearable brand, has signed a new brand ambassador – the phenomenal cricket prodigy, Yashasvi Jaiswal. The partnership reinforces boAt's commitment to empowering young athletes and celebrating their journeys to success.
Jaiswal's exceptional talent and dedication to cricket have captivated the hearts of millions. His recent exploits in the Test series against England were nothing short of extraordinary, solidifying his position as one of cricket's brightest young stars. He amassed a staggering 712 runs, including two double centuries, and played a pivotal role in securing victory for his team.
"I'm thrilled to be partnering with boAt," said Jaiswal, brimming with enthusiasm. "The brand embodies the same spirit of innovation and perseverance that fuels my passion on the field. As a boAthead, I'm excited to connect with fans and inspire them through our shared love for music and sports."
Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt, recently took to social media, seeking suggestions for the brand's next boAthead. Overwhelmingly, fans championed the inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Staying true to his word, boAt has delivered, welcoming Jaiswal to the boAthead family.
Aman Gupta commented on the partnership, stating, "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Yashasvi Jaiswal to boAt. Together we have a shared passion for Innovation and Excellence. His journey to success remarkably mirrors boAt's own path – fuelled by ambition, relentless hard work, and a constant pursuit of excellence. Together, we're excited to embark on this adventure and inspire young people to chase their dreams with unwavering determination."
boAt unveiled this collaboration in a video featuring Jaiswal and Gupta. It showcases their humorous exploration of various in-trend campaign launch concepts pitched by agencies. Their reactions to these quirky and unconventional ideas add a light-hearted twist, cleverly mocking the prevalent tactics often used by brands in their quest for virality. The video effectively announces Jaiswal as the newest boAthead.
Joining a team of energetic boAtheads like Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, and Jemimah Rodrigues, Yashasvi Jaiswal promises to add a new dimension to the brand's vibrant voice.