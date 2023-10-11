Cricketer Hardik Pandya joins Onsitego's 'Protection Ka All-Rounder' campaign

The commercial will be aired on digital media & popular social media sites.
With the festive season being around the corner, Onsitego has launched its new brand campaign featuring Hardik Pandya and positioning itself as “Protection ka All-Rounder."
For over a decade, Onsitego has been the flag bearer of the Indian device care industry. The company has constantly brought new offerings under its extended warranty & damage protection plans, coupled with best-in-class customer experience. Its No Questions Asked policy, paperless process, and pan-India service make it a clear favorite of retailers and consumers.
While the company covers all devices, the commercial showcases instances from daily lives where people end up damaging their phones. Hardik then reassures the consumers by saying, “Phone hai toh Bigdega, aur Bigdega toh Banega.” The spot highlights Onsitego’s role in the life of consumers wherein devices are very likely to face some issues during usage and Onsitego will always be there to help.
Kunal Mahipal, founder & CEO of Onsitego, said, “Powered by easy EMI options, people today buy a Rs. 5000 per month phone vs. a Rs. 80,000 phone paid in one go. In case it gets damaged, the cost of repair can go up to 70-80% of the device price & needs to be paid upfront. Our affordably-priced plans safeguard consumers from such unfortunate expenses. However, in India, only a small fraction of consumers buy protection plans. Our new brand campaign aims to increase consumer awareness about protection plans and underlines the role Onsitego plays.”
Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, said, “For me as a consumer, post-purchase service experience is extremely important and it is commendable how Onsitego has been pioneering the device care industry with their services. I think everyone out there should know about this and ensure their devices stay protected.”
The commercial will be aired on digital media & popular social media sites. In a unique approach to creating awareness around device protection plans at the point of sale, the spot will also be aired inside all the leading electronic stores across the country that have partnered with Onsitego.