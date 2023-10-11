Cricketer Hardik Pandya joins Onsitego's 'Protection Ka All-Rounder' campaign

Kunal Mahipal, founder & CEO of Onsitego, said, “Powered by easy EMI options, people today buy a Rs. 5000 per month phone vs. a Rs. 80,000 phone paid in one go. In case it gets damaged, the cost of repair can go up to 70-80% of the device price & needs to be paid upfront. Our affordably-priced plans safeguard consumers from such unfortunate expenses. However, in India, only a small fraction of consumers buy protection plans. Our new brand campaign aims to increase consumer awareness about protection plans and underlines the role Onsitego plays.”