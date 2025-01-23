Crime Master Gogo's hunt for gold ends with Lenskart Gold membership

The eyewear brand Lenskart in its new ad has resurrected the legendary Crime Master Gogo from the 1994 Bollywood cult classic Andaaz Apna Apna, brought to life by Shakti Kapoor. However, this time Kapoor transforms into the whimsical Crime Master Popo, stepping into a Lenskart store clad in his unforgettable metallic black and red bulletproof outfit famously resistant to dirt and damage in the film.

The ad opens with Kapoor striding into the store and declaring, "If I’ve come, I’ll take something with me!" He insists on gold, resulting in a hilarious interaction with the salesman.

In a true Crime Master Gogo style, Kapoor delivers the line, “Gold kaha hai, jaldi bata varna maar maar ke terko fold kar dunga," to which the salesman replies that there is no gold in the store.

Kapoor bounces back with flair, "Gold is written all over the store!" and breaks into a whimsical tune, "Yeh gold gold kaha hai?"

As the scene unfolds, one of the customers attempts to sneak his phone into his pocket, prompting Crime Master Popo to question, “What are you hiding, my friend?” As soon as the customer flashes his Lenskart Gold membership card, Kapoor can't help but insist on snagging one for himself.

In a comical turn, Crime Master Popo discovers the perks of Lenskart Gold membership, including free eye tests, exclusive offers, and early access to deals.

The ad wraps up with Kapoor saying, "Iss Lenskart ne mere vision ka revision kar diya!" and then launching into his iconic line from the movie, "Aab mai logo ki aankhein nikaal kar cricket khelunga," before gesturing to his crew to grab some frames from the store.

The small tweak in the character's name and the way the lines are delivered feels like a clever little hack, considering Lenskart probably didn’t secure the official movie rights from the creators of Andaaz Apna Apna.

Since Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal is joining the panel on Shark Tank India, the ad is likely to air during the show's ad breaks on Sony LIV.

The trend of incorporating iconic movie characters into ads has been on the rise, with recent campaigns featuring beloved figures such as Munna Bhai and Circuit from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. for ACKO, Geet from Jab We Met for Goibibo, and the Wake Up Sid gang in OPPO ads.