Criteo drives Swiggy’s offsite retail media for quick commerce

Medhavi Singh, country head, India, added, “Criteo has a leading market footprint in retail media, including 65% of the top 30 retailers in the Americas and 50% of the top 30 in EMEA, and we are broadening our retail media presence in India and APAC.​ We are proud to partner with Swiggy, one of the leaders in the quick commerce space, to power their offsite retail media campaigns to further scale in the industry. As the needs for retail media in India grow rapidly, Criteo’s retail media solutions powered by its advanced AI and commerce data enable businesses to make informed decisions and optimise media planning for better results in one unified platform.”