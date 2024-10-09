Crocs encourages Gen-Z to showcase festive style in new campaign

Crocs, the global footwear brand, joyfully embraces the festive spirit with the launch of its Share the Joy campaign, featuring rising Bollywood stars and #CrocsSquad members Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani. Rooted in the festive spirit of togetherness and celebration, the campaign captures the magic of the season through a vibrant lens, blending the warmth of friendships, the excitement of traditions, and the joy of personal expression through Crocs and Jibbitz charms.

By infusing festive moments with a bold, fresh take on fashion, Crocs invites everyone to step into the season with style, individuality, and boundless joy.

In the campaign video, the cast lights up a festive house party with stylish fit checks, playful moments, spontaneous selfies and endless celebrations. Set to the catchy beats of “Gulzar” by Natania featuring Subhi, the video fuses tradition with spontaneity, encouraging everyone to embrace the essence of the season. Gen-Z influencers like Riya Kohli, Pratiksha Shetty, and Joan Rai further amplify the festive joy, pairing Crocs and their unique Jibbitz with effortless charm, and proving that Crocs can elevate any style—whether it's Indo-Western or traditional. This campaign reminds everyone that the festive season is about sharing moments, laughter, and personal style in a way that feels true to who you are.

Yann Le Bozec, marketing vice president of Crocs ROW & Hey Dude International, shares: “The festive season is such a special time in India- a wonderful celebration and an incredible expression of people’s joy, individuality, and connection. With our ‘Share the Joy’ campaign, we’re pushing the boundaries of festive fashion by encouraging audiences to playfully experiment, elevate and embrace their authentic style with Crocs. Our goal is to show how versatile Crocs can be, adding instant style and comfort to any outfit. With the addition of our Jibbitz™ charms, we aim to inspire others to create their own vibrant looks while capturing the true spirit of celebration and self-expression.”

Conceptualised and produced by Kulfi Collective, the campaign film is bold, fun, and full of personality- it blends the familial charm with a youthful, energetic vibe, and embodies everything that makes Crocs unique.

Akshat Gupt, co-founder and chief creative officer, Kulfi Collective, says: "We wanted to capture the essence of the festive season in a way that celebrates both the warmth of tradition and the excitement of modern self-expression. The 'Share the Joy' campaign captures all this magic and fun, while keeping the youthful and bold spirit of Crocs at its heart. We're excited to have collaborated with Crocs again to showcase the brand as the ultimate accessory to express one's unique style.”

Crocs’ Share the Joy campaign has been brought to life via an integrated campaign across social, digital, retail and e-commerce channels.