Crocs introduces ‘Wonderfully Unordinary’ as its first global brand platform in a decade

Crocs has introduced ‘Wonderfully Unordinary’, a new global brand narrative that signals a shift in how the footwear brand frames self-expression and creativity. The platform marks Crocs’ first global brand campaign since the launch of ‘Come As You Are’ in 2017.

The new narrative moves the brand’s focus from belonging to individual expression, reflecting changing cultural attitudes, particularly among younger audiences. According to the company, the platform is intended to acknowledge that people experience the world differently and shape their identities in their own ways.

The launch is led by a 90-second film developed with creative agency Flower Shop and directed by Adam Berg. Shot in São Paulo, the film features dancers portrayed as mannequins who come to life through visual effects, using movement to convey themes of awakening and expression.

“Since joining Crocs, I’ve seen firsthand how the brand brings joy to everyday life and invites people to experience the ordinary in wonderfully unordinary ways,” said Carly Gomez, chief marketing officer at Crocs. “That same spirit resonates with today’s generation, who are learning to trust their instincts, cut through the noise, and stay true to who they are.”

The film debuted globally on January 29 and marks the first phase of a longer-term brand narrative planned to run through 2026 and beyond. The platform will extend across digital and social channels, retail spaces, partnerships with talent and creators, and out-of-home activations.

With ‘Wonderfully Unordinary’, the brand positions its storytelling around everyday experiences and instinctive moments, moving away from trend-led or algorithm-driven cultural cues.