Crocs' latest campaign with Himesh Reshammiya is about embracing 'Your Rizz'

Crocs has released a new campaign featuring Himesh Reshammiya, extending the brand’s ongoing focus on self-expression and culture-first storytelling. The short film, created by Kulfi Collective, leans into Reshammiya’s recognisable screen persona and uses it as a narrative device rather than a promotional cue.

The film is set in a restaurant, where Reshammiya breaks into his trademark poses while a fan and his manager watch the scene unfold. A slowed-down version of 'Dil Ke Taj Mahal Mein' underscores the moment, pushing the interaction into parody territory. The twist arrives when it becomes clear that Reshammiya is reacting not to attention but to the fan’s Crocs footwear. The two eventually mirror each other’s energy, forming the core of the 'Your Crocs, Your Rizz' idea.

The campaign plays within internet-native humor and personality-driven storytelling, a space Crocs has leaned on through earlier work. The brand says the intent is to highlight ease, individuality and informal confidence rather than performance-led behavior.

“Whether it’s music or style, I’ve always followed my own rhythm. Crocs represents that same spirit- being comfortable in your own skin, unapologetic in your choices, and unstoppable in your energy. ‘Your Crocs, Your Rizz’ is a reminder that self-expression doesn’t need to be loud; it just needs to be real,” said Himesh Reshammiya.

A Crocs spokesperson said: “At Crocs, we believe real confidence comes from being completely yourself. With ‘Your Crocs, Your Rizz,’ we wanted to capture that effortless, magnetic energy that makes people stand out without even trying. Himesh embodies that spirit perfectly – confident, original, and entirely his own. This creative is a reminder that true ‘rizz’ isn’t about performance, it’s about presence.”

Akshat Gupt, co-founder and chief creative officer, Kulfi Collective, said: “Himesh is pure internet gold — mysterious, legendary, and just unapologetically himself. With ‘Your Crocs, Your Rizz,’ we wanted to bottle that same energy — effortless, a little absurd, and completely magnetic. It’s a celebration of confidence that doesn’t need words- just presence. Because Crocs isn’t about fitting in; it’s about showing up exactly as you are.”

The campaign is now live on Crocs India’s social and digital channels.