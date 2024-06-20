Crocs launches the Splash Your Style campaign featuring its Classic Clogs and Jibbitz collection

Mitali Sharma, VP Production at Kulfi Collective, shares her enthusiasm for the campaign, "With ‘Splash Your Style,’ we wanted to capture the spirit of the monsoon season and the individuality that Crocs celebrates. By blending dynamic dance sequences with the unmistakable joy of rain, we've created a campaign that not only highlights the versatility and fun of Crocs but also resonates deeply with their young audiences across India. This film is a testament to the power of music, movement, and unfiltered self-expression. At Kulfi Collective, we pride ourselves on creating culture-shaping content, and with this campaign, we're redefining how brands can connect with their audience through authentic, vibrant storytelling."