Crocs names Siddhant Chaturvedi as face of Echo range

Crocs has launched a new campaign for its Echo range in India, featuring actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The campaign is part of the brand’s global creative platform, ‘Let Them Talk’.

The film places the Echo range within a street-style setting, focusing on themes of movement and self-expression. Conceptualised and produced by Homegrown, the campaign follows Chaturvedi through urban backdrops, positioning the footwear within everyday settings linked to music and dance culture.

The first phase of the campaign introduces the Echo RO Gum Clog and the Echo Wave Clog, described as updated versions of the Echo silhouette. The products are available in Black and Chalk colourways, with additional launches planned.

Commenting on the campaign, Yann Le Bozec, head of Crocs International Marketing said: “Let Them Talk is not just a campaign, it’s a cultural statement. As street culture continues to shape how style and identity are expressed today, Echo places Crocs firmly within those conversations. With Siddhant leading this narrative, this campaign reflects our belief that true confidence comes from owning who you are, without seeking permission or approval. This campaign reinforces Crocs as a platform for self-expression, built from the streets up.”

Speaking of the creative approach behind the film, Varsha Patra, CEO/co-founder Homegrown said: “Crocs Echo footwear gave us a canvas to create a film rooted in cultural play and individuality in motion. Siddhant Chaturvedi’s presence instinctively captures the spirit of the campaign: his multifaceted expression and creative energy feel entirely true to the world we set out to build.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi added: “What drew me to the Echo campaign was how real and instinctive it felt. The film captures those everyday moments where you’re simply being yourself. ‘Let Them Talk’ is about staying confident in your own rhythm and not overthinking what the world around you has to say.”

The campaign is being rolled out across digital, social, retail and e-commerce platforms.